JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDG stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $420.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

