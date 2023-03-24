JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys Shares of 36,786 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAC. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Danaos by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth $223,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth $746,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 46.4% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 1,732.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Danaos Price Performance

Danaos Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

