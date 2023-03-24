JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $123,000 in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Methanex by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Down 1.4 %

MEOH opened at $44.96 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MEOH. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

