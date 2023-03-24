JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $3.85 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. CBRE Group comprises about 0.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,866,000 after purchasing an additional 303,642 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,843,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

