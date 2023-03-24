JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New $100,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.00 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

