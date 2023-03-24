JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases 147,623 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,623 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up 2.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of EQT worth $27,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

