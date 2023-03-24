JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.
Nutrien Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
