JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

