JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

