JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,301 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.
Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.6 %
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.
Thomson Reuters Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
