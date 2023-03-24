JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $173.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

