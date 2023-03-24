Juho Parkkinen Sells 926 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $20,103.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,995.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Juho Parkkinen sold 558 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $5,942.70.

C3.ai stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

