Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.94

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.94 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.68). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 135.30 ($1.66), with a volume of 1,014,829 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JUP shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 142 ($1.74) to GBX 168 ($2.06) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.17 ($1.67).

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £719.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,465.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

About Jupiter Fund Management

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 8,888.89%.

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

