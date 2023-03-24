Just Group’s (JUST) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 115 ($1.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 129.29 ($1.59).

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.03) on Monday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.36. The company has a market cap of £869.44 million, a P/E ratio of -334.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Just Group’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

