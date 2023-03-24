Just Group’s (JUST) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 115 ($1.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 129.29 ($1.59).
Just Group Price Performance
Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.03) on Monday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.36. The company has a market cap of £869.44 million, a P/E ratio of -334.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.87.
Just Group Increases Dividend
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
Featured Stories
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.