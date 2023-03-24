Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) Insider Buys A$16,200.00 in Stock

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA – Get Rating) insider Steven Coffey acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($10,872.48).
Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.