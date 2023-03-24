Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) Insider Buys A$16,200.00 in Stock

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA – Get Rating) insider Steven Coffey acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($10,872.48).

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

