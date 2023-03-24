KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $37.33

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.33, but opened at $35.66. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 67,232 shares.
KB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
KB Financial Group Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
