KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $37.33

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.33, but opened at $35.66. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 67,232 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,490,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in KB Financial Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Read More

