KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 550,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 164,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.