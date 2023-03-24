KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.
KB Home Stock Up 7.5 %
KBH stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
