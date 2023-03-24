Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.78.
Kellogg Stock Performance
Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.
Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
