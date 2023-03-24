Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.78.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.