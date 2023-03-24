Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KDP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.