Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Shares Down 14.3%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 47,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 177,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

