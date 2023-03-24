Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 459,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

