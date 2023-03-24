Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Todd Carpenter Sells 10,000 Shares

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Todd Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNTK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 205,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,240. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 206.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $19,590,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

