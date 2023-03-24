Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $9.26. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 104,540 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KFS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $224.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsway Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,869.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,712 shares of company stock worth $14,609. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 221,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

