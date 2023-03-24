Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0440 on Major Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $134,732.59 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

