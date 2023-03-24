K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SDF. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SDF stock traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €19.33 ($20.78). 1,364,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

