Kusama Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $33.59 or 0.00121525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $288.81 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot’s wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.

By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars.

