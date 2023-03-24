L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $259.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.46.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

