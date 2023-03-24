Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Gap Down to $15.54

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.03. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 25,220 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Bancorp

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

