Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

LARK opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

