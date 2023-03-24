LCX Price Reaches $0.0776 on Top Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One LCX token can currently be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market cap of $59.89 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LCX has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.
LCX Token Profile
LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.
The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”
Buying and Selling LCX
