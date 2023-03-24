Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.6 %

Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,709,018 shares in the company, valued at $31,907,366.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,709,018 shares in the company, valued at $31,907,366.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $200,332.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,047,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,373,874.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,989 shares of company stock worth $5,880,094. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 19.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.