Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 4.6%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.85. Approximately 307,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 629,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 411.69%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after buying an additional 4,239,041 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,415,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,422,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,852,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

