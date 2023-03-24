Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,511 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 3.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.48% of Lennar worth $125,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 319.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 326,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 248,357 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,830,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lennar by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after buying an additional 157,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

