Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 384,906 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

