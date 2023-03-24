Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 384,906 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.