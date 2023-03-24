Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,746.40 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,746.40 or 0.06293452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $10.23 billion and approximately $17.10 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00355225 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,152.04 or 0.25819023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010084 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,857,089 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,854,340.91152718. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,794.23151668 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $18,838,079.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

