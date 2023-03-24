LifeSteps Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.19. 283,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.64 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $242.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

