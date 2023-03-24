LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,335. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.