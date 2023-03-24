LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 2,594 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 901,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,906. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

