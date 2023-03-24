LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 10,054 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 1,099,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

