LifeSteps Financial Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 15,799,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,896,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

