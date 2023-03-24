LifeSteps Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IYT stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $215.56. 165,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm has a market cap of $732.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $221.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

