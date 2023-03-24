Lifetime Brands’ (LCUT) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 58,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Further Reading

