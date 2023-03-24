Lifetime Brands’ (LCUT) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lifetime Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 58,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.
Lifetime Brands Company Profile
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
