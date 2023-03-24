LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LFVN stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.12.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
