LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.12.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

