Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter Sells 38,609 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.50. 321,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,930. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 0.61. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$16.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0398997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

WDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.