Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.16 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003846 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $148.16 million and $2.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001122 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,557,263 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

