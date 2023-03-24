Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $61.17

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $61.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,364,387 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,333,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00389274 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $59.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
