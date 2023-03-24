Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Down 2.2%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. 24,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 65,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Lithium Chile from $1.53 to $1.83 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.