Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

