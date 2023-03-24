Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.26 on Friday, hitting $474.16. 408,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.19 and its 200 day moving average is $459.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

