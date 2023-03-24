Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0691 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $78.27 million and approximately $36.27 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

